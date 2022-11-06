Head-To-Head Contrast: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 12 1 0 2.08 AppLovin 0 1 16 0 2.94

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $58.88, suggesting a potential upside of 296.73%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than KnowBe4.

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49% AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.42 -$11.85 million $0.05 491.30 AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.00 $35.45 million ($0.29) -51.17

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

