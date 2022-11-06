Head to Head Review: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 1.91% -24.23% 5.26% Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus price target of $0.35, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 629.93%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $15.17 million 0.98 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.05 -$2.34 million ($19.21) -0.07

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Loyalty Ventures on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

