Head-To-Head Survey: Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -68.89% -44.73% Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Coretec Group and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alpine 4 has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 235.65%. Given Alpine 4’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and Alpine 4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$6.27 million N/A N/A Alpine 4 $51.64 million 3.17 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine 4.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. Its technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

