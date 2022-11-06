Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

