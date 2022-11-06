HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €48.26 ($48.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.26. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($68.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.