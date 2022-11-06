Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 563.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.