Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.71.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

