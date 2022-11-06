HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NYSE HRT opened at $7.99 on Friday. HireRight has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 883,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

