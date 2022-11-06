Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) versus Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Critical Contrast

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Fuchs Petrolub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.13 billion N/A $674.85 million N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.26 $299.32 million $0.51 15.14

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 7.11% 11.96% 5.59% Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Fuchs Petrolub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fuchs Petrolub 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 450.52%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status, alarms by sending monthly operational reports, and notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of each dump truck to optimize vehicle operation; and autonomous haulage system that enables the unmanned, autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts, including hydraulic oil and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components; and used equipment. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

