Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $88.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HLI opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

