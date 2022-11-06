Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.80 ($46.80) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

