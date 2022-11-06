Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.71.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.