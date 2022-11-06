Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

