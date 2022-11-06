Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.57. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 178,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.