Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $7.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.