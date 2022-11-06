Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $7.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $446.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

