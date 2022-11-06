IAC (IAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect IAC to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 0.4 %

IAC opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at IAC

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.