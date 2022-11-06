IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $101.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 16636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.
In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
