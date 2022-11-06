Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,750 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

