Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,782 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

