Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,731 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 396.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

