Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $211.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.