Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $167.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

