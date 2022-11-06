Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

