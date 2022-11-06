Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

