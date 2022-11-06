Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,618 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 212,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

