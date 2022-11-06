Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 44,448 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.94.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

