Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,458 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

