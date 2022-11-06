Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,768 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $66.90 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

