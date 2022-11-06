Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 53,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

