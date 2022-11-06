Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

