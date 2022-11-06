Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kellogg by 35.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

