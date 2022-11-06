Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE RL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

