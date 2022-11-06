Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 658.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after buying an additional 841,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.