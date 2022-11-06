Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Stock Up 1.0 %

Popular Announces Dividend

Shares of Popular stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

