Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

