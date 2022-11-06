Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

