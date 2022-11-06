Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average of $185.99.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

