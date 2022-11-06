Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

