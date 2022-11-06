Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:M opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

