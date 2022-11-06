Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after buying an additional 510,977 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $46,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

