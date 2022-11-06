Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

BLDR stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

