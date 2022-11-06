Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $277,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

