Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 21,287 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Trading Up 0.7 %

LAZ opened at $34.97 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

