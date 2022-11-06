Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

