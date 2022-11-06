Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.