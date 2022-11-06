Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $233.80 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.