Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.