Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

