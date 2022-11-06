Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 5.9 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.