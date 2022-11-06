Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.13.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.04 and a 1-year high of C$79.83.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
