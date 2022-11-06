Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.04 and a 1-year high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.